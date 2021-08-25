Nwam LLC Sells 4,234 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.16 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.41.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

