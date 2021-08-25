Nwam LLC Sells 871 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $143.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.02. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

