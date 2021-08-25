NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $818.23 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $818.23 million and $6,422.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $123.59 or 0.00251886 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00054277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.76 or 0.00784193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00101568 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,908,364 coins and its circulating supply is 6,620,703 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

