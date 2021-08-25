NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $219.02

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $219.02 and last traded at $218.53, with a volume of 94897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $214.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,582 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,374 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $37,432,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 659,631 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $132,810,000 after buying an additional 59,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

