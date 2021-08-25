NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,961 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,582 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,374. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $214.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.71. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $218.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

