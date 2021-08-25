nYFI Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One nYFI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. nYFI has a market cap of $374,120.59 and approximately $9.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, nYFI has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.24 or 0.00777104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00099382 BTC.

nYFI Coin Profile

nYFI (N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

