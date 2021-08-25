Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells $2,380,500.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $2,380,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Geoffrey M. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $2,654,500.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $513,992.16.

Shares of OSH stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,582. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.38.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

