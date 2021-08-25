OAX (OAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.83 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, OAX has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $14.83 million and $589,937.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.29 or 0.00778400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00099989 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

