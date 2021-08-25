OctoFi (OCTO) One Day Volume Tops $159,083.00

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, OctoFi has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and $159,083.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $11.09 or 0.00022620 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00054328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.36 or 0.00784234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00101410 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OCTO is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

