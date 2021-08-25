Oddz Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Oddz has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000649 BTC on exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00053953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00127947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00157477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.69 or 1.00134066 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.43 or 0.01029367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.31 or 0.06588630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,425,713 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

