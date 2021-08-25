ODUWA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,064.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 82% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $8,064.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 90.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,449.24 or 0.99786706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00040111 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00068953 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010027 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009518 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.