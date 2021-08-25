Odyssey Achieves Market Cap of $8.92 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $377,571.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.08 or 0.00780072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00100169 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

