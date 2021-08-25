OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Director David E. Rainbolt Purchases 5,000 Shares

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OGE Energy stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,947. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGE. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1,614.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,485,000 after buying an additional 2,839,993 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $85,052,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 474.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,483,000 after buying an additional 1,018,183 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,997,000 after buying an additional 878,236 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 89.8% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,099,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

