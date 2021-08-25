OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64. OneMain posted earnings of $2.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.36 to $11.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $9.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMF. Citigroup increased their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

NYSE OMF traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $57.68. 29,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,843. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

