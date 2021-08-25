OneRoot Network Reaches Market Cap of $584,058.05 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $584,058.05 and approximately $133,594.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.77 or 0.00781501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00100112 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

