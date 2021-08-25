OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Gap Down to $10.44

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.44, but opened at $10.16. OneSpaWorld shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 1,988 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSW. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $958.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.57.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

