Open Governance Token 1-Day Volume Tops $283,475.00 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $283,475.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00052672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.76 or 0.00779494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00097923 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars.

