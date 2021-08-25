Open Governance Token (OPEN) Market Cap Hits $2.11 Million

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $233,581.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.29 or 0.00778400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00099989 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

