Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.59

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$68.59 and last traded at C$68.47, with a volume of 142054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.59 billion and a PE ratio of 47.26.

In other Open Text news, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total value of C$62,263.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,386,364.80. Also, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.68, for a total transaction of C$197,034.95. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,701.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

