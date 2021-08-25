Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,071 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.