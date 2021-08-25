Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 539 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BeiGene by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $285.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.60. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $219.20 and a 52 week high of $388.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.89.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. Research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $97,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.53, for a total transaction of $3,313,895.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,081,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,024,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,114 shares of company stock valued at $37,880,195 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

