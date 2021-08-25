Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,492 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Exponent worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Exponent by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in Exponent by 19.8% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exponent by 1.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,381 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $10,016,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Exponent by 27.2% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $804,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,893.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $654,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,964 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPO. Truist increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $115.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

