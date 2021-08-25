Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,927 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,906 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $1,407,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $2,330,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,431 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.91.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CLSA cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

