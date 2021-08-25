Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,560 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.