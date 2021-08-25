Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

SWKS stock opened at $182.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $130.72 and a one year high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.92.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

