Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.56 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

MU opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.25. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,475,453.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.