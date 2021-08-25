Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after buying an additional 2,392,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 60.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,902,000 after buying an additional 1,562,455 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 74.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,233,000 after buying an additional 889,899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after buying an additional 577,303 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 219.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,466,000 after buying an additional 556,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $196.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.74. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

