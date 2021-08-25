Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,075 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.44 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

