Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 723.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,428 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Maximus worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 52.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 590.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 25.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.22. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

