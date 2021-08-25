Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 8,531 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of GrowGeneration worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.20 and a beta of 2.88. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

