Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.76.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $132.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.86. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.