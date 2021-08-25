Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.07 Million Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $735,723,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after buying an additional 348,124 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $37,326,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $30,171,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $368.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of -1.57. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.