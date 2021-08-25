Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

