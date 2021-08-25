Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Acuity Brands worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,056,000 after acquiring an additional 221,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,852,000 after buying an additional 114,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after buying an additional 116,342 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 985,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,609,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after buying an additional 209,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

AYI opened at $185.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.27. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

