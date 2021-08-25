Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.18 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $1,911,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 76,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

NYSE FDX opened at $267.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.22 and a one year high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

