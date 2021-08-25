Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,135,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,176,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after purchasing an additional 88,435 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,581,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,031,000 after purchasing an additional 48,446 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,261,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,159,000 after purchasing an additional 61,536 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.57.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

