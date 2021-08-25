Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIS. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 101,180 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 745.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after buying an additional 78,302 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,965,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after buying an additional 61,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,828,000.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.51. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

