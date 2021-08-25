Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,033 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,199,000 after buying an additional 484,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,804,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after buying an additional 347,700 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,295,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after buying an additional 204,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 603,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after buying an additional 90,056 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.06.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.