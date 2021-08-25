Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,744 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $259.43 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

