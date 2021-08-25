Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 523 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $353.74 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $356.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.