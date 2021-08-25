Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 7,933 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,530,000 after acquiring an additional 383,513 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after acquiring an additional 279,104 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,472,000 after acquiring an additional 234,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $32,746,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $162.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.09.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

