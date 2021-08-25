Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 7,939 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in UGI by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in UGI by 133.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 374,522 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in UGI by 8.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 639,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 50,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UGI by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,925,000 after acquiring an additional 957,452 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $8,517,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $48.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

