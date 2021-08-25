Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 96,982 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,982 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $16,111,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,916,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.