Oppenheimer Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $584.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $474.00 to $584.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.88.

INTU opened at $554.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $555.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

