Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Gap Up to $24.15

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.15, but opened at $25.99. Option Care Health shares last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 188,510 shares trading hands.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 95.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Option Care Health by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 78,818 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Option Care Health by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,607,000 after acquiring an additional 570,865 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 54,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,267,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

