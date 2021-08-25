OptionRoom (ROOM) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $558,430.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $558,430.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00128431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.04 or 0.00157496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,062.04 or 1.00298868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.37 or 0.01029054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.65 or 0.06582025 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

