Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Oracle by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $88.57. 158,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,926,622. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $247.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.62. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.