Oraichain Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.31 Million (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $26.69 million and $2.31 million worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded 44.7% higher against the dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for about $13.05 or 0.00027365 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.29 or 0.00778400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00099989 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

