Oraichain Token (ORAI) Price Tops $12.78 on Exchanges

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. Oraichain Token has a total market capitalization of $26.12 million and $1.35 million worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oraichain Token coin can now be purchased for about $12.78 or 0.00026719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oraichain Token has traded up 49.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oraichain Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00052672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.76 or 0.00779494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00097923 BTC.

About Oraichain Token

ORAI is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oraichain Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oraichain Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oraichain Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oraichain Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.