OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Bought by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,080 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of OraSure Technologies worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,560,000 after purchasing an additional 841,547 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after acquiring an additional 634,826 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 624,524 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 112.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 502,663 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 387,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,466. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $771.22 million, a PE ratio of 151.43 and a beta of -0.30.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. On average, research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

